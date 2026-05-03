LSU baseball gets first SEC sweep of the season over South Carolina

BATON ROUGE - After winning both games of the double header on Saturday, LSU baseball got the win over South Carolina on Sunday afternoon to complete the sweep. The Tigers took game three 7-0.

The SEC sweep marks the first for LSU this season and just the second time the Tigers have shutout a league opponent. LSU shutout Kentucky, also by a score of 7-0, back in March.

The Tigers got the scoring party started in the third inning when Omar Serna Jr. hit a two-run home run to left field.

Freshman Jack Ruckert finished the day with two RBI, one on a RBI single with a fielding error in the sixth inning and another in the bottom of the seventh.

Zac Cowan got the start on the mound for LSU. The senior pitched six shutout inning and only allowed two hits. He struck out seven and only walked one in the process.

LSU improves to 28-21 on the season and 9-15 in SEC play. Their next game will be their final mid-week game of the season. The Tigers are set to host Tulane on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.