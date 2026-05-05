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St. Mary deputy shoots dog after suspect releases animals on police, officials say
BERWICK — A Berwick police officer shot a dog after a suspect released two dogs to attack officers responding to a disturbance call this afternoon.
According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, officers with the Berwick Police Department were called to a disturbance on Tournament Boulevard at around 4:14 p.m. When they arrived, a suspect released dogs to attack them.
One officer fired their service weapon, striking and injuring one dog. The second dog was captured safely and the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
The Berwick Police Department then called in the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Investigations Division to take the lead on the investigation. Detectives responded to the scene and opened an investigation.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said detectives believe there is no ongoing threat to public safety. Tournament Boulevard has been reopened to all traffic.
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The investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional details will be released as they become available, according to the sheriff's office.
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