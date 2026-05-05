21-year-old killed in shooting outside Circle K on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE — A 21-year-old was killed in a shooting outside a Circle K near the Perkins Road Interstate 10 on-ramp.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. Nolan Allen IV was found shot to death inside a vehicle.

BRPD said no suspects have been developed in the killing.