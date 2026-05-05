82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

21-year-old killed in shooting outside Circle K on Perkins Road

1 hour 4 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 4:40 PM May 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A 21-year-old was killed in a shooting outside a Circle K near the Perkins Road Interstate 10 on-ramp.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. Nolan Allen IV was found shot to death inside a vehicle. 

Trending News

BRPD said no suspects have been developed in the killing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days