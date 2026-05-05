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21-year-old killed in shooting outside Circle K on Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE — A 21-year-old was killed in a shooting outside a Circle K near the Perkins Road Interstate 10 on-ramp.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. Nolan Allen IV was found shot to death inside a vehicle.
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BRPD said no suspects have been developed in the killing.
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