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Some Zapp's chips may contain Salmonella, voluntary recall says

59 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 11:03 AM May 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HANOVER, Pa. - Three flavors of Zapp's chips and Dirty South Potato Chips have been recalled due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

The FDA is asking consumers not to eat and discard Zapp's Bayou Blackened Ranch, Salt and Vinegar and Big Cheezy chips. Dirty South Sour Cream and Onion, Maui Onion, and Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips were also affected. 

The chips, which are made by Utz, were recalled on Monday. The FDA said that seasoning containing dry milk powder, supplied by a third-party, may contain Salmonella. 

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The snacks reportedly tested negative for Salmonella, but the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution. 

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