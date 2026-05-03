Recent rain brings a promising start to May. How about the rest of the month?

The Climate Prediction Center’s May outlook paints a fairly balanced temperature picture for south Louisiana, including Baton Rouge. After a warm spring, the pattern is expected to even out, leaving us with temperatures that average close to normal for the month. That means typical mid-May highs in the mid-80s and morning lows in the mid-60s, with some ups and downs along the way but nothing too far from what we expect this time of year.

Rainfall is where the forecast stands out. A more active weather pattern across the Gulf Coast is expected to bring a better chance for above-normal precipitation through May. This setup includes multiple disturbances and the potential for a stalled boundary nearby, both of which can increase rain coverage and frequency across Louisiana.

That’s especially encouraging given the ongoing drought conditions. Baton Rouge normally sees just over five inches of rain in May, and we’re already off to a strong start after picking up more than two inches on the first day of the month. If this wetter pattern continues, it could go a long way in helping ease dry conditions as we head deeper into late spring.