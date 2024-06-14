State Police gives timeline for AMBER Alert in Loranger child abduction case

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police released their timeline of the AMBER Alert they issued during the child abduction case in Loranger Thursday.

During a press conference Friday evening, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that LSP told them the AMBER Alert application filed regarding the case was incomplete, as the application was requested from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office around 9:30 a.m. but did not get issued until around 12:30 p.m.

He then said the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asked what was taking so long, and that LSP told TPSO they were moving as quickly as they could.

"It was something that needs to be looked into – to say we provided an incomplete form – I don’t want to get into a tit-for-tat with our partners," Edwards said.

Below is the complete timeline of events from LSP:

9:14 a.m. Louisiana State Police – Investigative Support Section reached out to TPSO and asked if assistance would be required from the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children (LSP-LACMEC) regarding the two missing children.

9:21 a.m. TPSO requested LACMEC to contact them to begin the Amber Alert Process.

9:27 a.m. LACMEC contacted TPSO and instructed them to complete the AMBER Alert application form and to include pictures of the children.

10:30 a.m. LSP-LACMEC received an incomplete AMBER Alert application from TPSO.

11:45 a.m. LSP Fusion Center sent a Level II Endangered/Missing Children Advisory to all law enforcement agencies statewide and the surrounding states.

12:18 p.m. LSP Public Affairs disseminates the AMBER Alert press release via email and social media.

12:28 p.m. Initial AMBER Alert broadcasted to the emergency alert system.

Note: Once an AMBER Alert application has been received, it must be reviewed to ensure there is enough information, that the information is correct, and that it meets the criteria for an AMBER Alert. For more details regarding AMBER Alert criteria, please visit https://www.lsp.org/community- outreach/alerts/amber-alerts/