State Police: Fleeing driver killed in Lincoln Parish crash, impairment suspected

DUBACH – According to Louisiana State Police, a Union Parish man was killed in a Wednesday night automobile crash on Forsythe Road in the town of Dubach while attempting to evade authorities.

Police say 20-year-old Tyler Brazzel may have been impaired while behind the wheel of a 2000 Dodge Ram that night. They add that a passenger was also in the vehicle with him.

In a news release issued by authorities the morning after the tragic incident, police said Brazzel was being pursued by officers with the Bernice Police Department for a traffic violation, shortly before 9 p.m.

Authorities say Brazzel was speeding while headed south on U.S. Hwy 167. But as he prepared to turn onto Forsythe Road, he suddenly lost control of the vehicle and it began to roll over.

Police say Brazzel wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck, but his passenger was.

Brazzel was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger was not injured.

According to police, toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

At this time, the deadly crash remains under investigation.