State Police find missing 2-year-old from St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE - State Police found a 2-year-old who was reported missing Wednesday after an Amber Alert was put out for the young boy.

In the original alert, State Police said Kaizor Lewis was last seen at his daycare around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday leaving with his non-custodial mother, Meshaya Johnson. Johnson was believed to be taking him to a residence in Houston.

Anyone with information on the Johnson should call state police at (337) 394-3001 or call 911.