State Police cancel Silver Alert for woman missing from Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY - A Silver Alert issued for a missing woman in Bossier City has been canceled.
LSP issued a silver alert for the woman Monday afternoon but canceled it Tuesday morning. The woman was found safe.
