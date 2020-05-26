State Police: 13-year-old killed in Ascension Parish wreck

ST. AMANT - Police say a Monday evening crash in Ascension Parish resulted in the death of a 13-year-old from Maurepas.

Louisiana State Police report that Kaijah Jones was killed in the tragic two-vehicle crash.

On Monday evening, she was riding in the front passenger seat of a Nissan Maxima driven by 34-year-old Kim Jones who was headed east on LA Hwy 935

For reasons that have yet to be identified, the Nissan didn't stop for a red traffic signal where the Highway intersects with LA Hwy 431.

At that moment, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on LA Hwy 431, slammed into the Nissan's passenger side door.

Though Kaijah was wearing her seatbelt, the impact of the blow left her with critical injuries. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she died.

The Nissan's driver, Kim Jones, had also been wearing a seatbelt during the incident, and she sustained moderate injuries.

Police say at this time it is unknown if Jones was impaired while driving, and a toxicology sample was taken from her for analysis.

The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

Police say he was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

At this time, the tragic crash remains under investigation.