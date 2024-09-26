83°
State Library seeking volunteers to help with Louisiana Book Festival

Thursday, September 26 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The State Library is seeking volunteers to help operate the 20th annual Louisiana Book Festival, the flagship celebration of the state's readers, writers, and their books. 

“The Louisiana Book Festival has developed a great reputation during the last two decades. The hospitality of our volunteers has become a trademark of the festival. They’re great ambassadors not just for the book festival but for Louisiana,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

The festival takes place on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the heart of Baton Rouge, around the state library and the surrounding Capital Park area. 

Volunteers can register to help out through the link here. Anyone who signs up to help escort authors, hand out information, or help with registration before Oct. 4 will receive a free Louisiana Book Festival T-shirt. 

