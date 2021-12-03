State Inspector General investigating DCFS over botched rape investigation

BATON ROUGE - The State Inspector General's Office is investigating the Department of Children and Family Services following a botched child rape investigation spanning 10 years.

That revelation came one day after the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Louisiana State Police turned a formal complaint it received over to the State Inspector General. The complaint that went to State Police asked the agency to investigate the entities involved in not doing anything to help a child who claimed she was raped by John Mack.

Advocates for the child claim they complained for years and nothing was done. In a letter obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, Inspector General Stephen Street told Colonel Lamar Davis with State Police, "The Louisiana Department for Children and Family Services (DCFS) is in the executive branch and is therefore a 'covered agency' subject to OIG investigative authority. We have opened an investigation of this matter as it relates to DCFS, and that inquiry is already under way."

It now appears that other agencies may have been involved in the alleged cover-up.

"With regard to your request that we investigate the Sheriff's Offices in Livingston, Washington and Tangipahoa parishes, OIG does not possess the necessary legal authority to investigate those agencies, as they are situated in the judicial branch," the letter reads.

Last month, there was outrage at the State Capitol as lawmakers demanded information about how this could happen.

"Someone needs to be investigating the agencies that failed to report this," State Senator Katrina Jackson said.

John Mack's arrest did not happen until the Baton Rouge NAACP and Eugene Collins got involved.

"She was sold at sex parties and was sexually abused and sold to groups of men," Collins said.

WBRZ asked questions about whether anyone is now investigating the law enforcement entities following the complaint that was filed. State Police said they are not and are conflicted out due to previous investigations.

DCFS said it will cooperate with any investigation.

Mack is being held in the Livingston Parish jail without bond.