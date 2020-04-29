71°
Latest Weather Blog
State fire marshal, East Feliciana deputies investigating body found in ditch
CLINTON - Authorities are investigating a body found in a ditch in East Feliciana Parish Wednesday.
The body was discovered around noon on Old Liberty Road near Gilead Road. The coroner's office confirmed it was called to the scene but could not immediately release any other details.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office are also investigating.
The fire marshal's office is also investigating a deadly fire that happened in East Feliciana last week. A man was arrested in Tennessee Tuesday on a murder charge related to that fire.
Authorities have not confirmed whether there is any connection between the two incidents.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor meets with president Wednesday
-
EBR deputy pinned in vehicle after driver runs red light; no serious...
-
Inside the Weather with Dr. Josh: When Lightning Strikes
-
Cpl. Derrick Maglone recovering well following tragic April 27 shooting
-
Lightning strikes home in Ascension Parish as Hammond withstands storm damage