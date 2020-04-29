State fire marshal, East Feliciana deputies investigating body found in ditch

CLINTON - Authorities are investigating a body found in a ditch in East Feliciana Parish Wednesday.

The body was discovered around noon on Old Liberty Road near Gilead Road. The coroner's office confirmed it was called to the scene but could not immediately release any other details.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office are also investigating.

The fire marshal's office is also investigating a deadly fire that happened in East Feliciana last week. A man was arrested in Tennessee Tuesday on a murder charge related to that fire.

Authorities have not confirmed whether there is any connection between the two incidents.