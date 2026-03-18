LSP: Ponchatoula woman dead, Abita Springs woman arrested after fatal head-on collision

MADISONVILLE — A Ponchatoula woman died after a crash along La. 1085 in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers said that 47-year-old Jessica Cannatella died in the Tuesday afternoon crash when another car crossed lanes and struck Cannatella's vehicle head-on. Cannatella, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital and later died.

The driver of the other car, 38-year-old Holly Williams from Abita Springs, was wearing her seat belt and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. A passenger in Williams' car, who was not wearing a seat belt, was also hospitalized.

Williams was later found to have shown signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested, with troopers saying Williams will be charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury, driving while intoxicated, careless operation and fake motor vehicle inspection. LSP said it was Williams' third DWI.

After her release from the hospital, Williams will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility.