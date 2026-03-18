Latest Weather Blog
LSP: Ponchatoula woman dead, Abita Springs woman arrested after fatal head-on collision
MADISONVILLE — A Ponchatoula woman died after a crash along La. 1085 in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers said that 47-year-old Jessica Cannatella died in the Tuesday afternoon crash when another car crossed lanes and struck Cannatella's vehicle head-on. Cannatella, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital and later died.
The driver of the other car, 38-year-old Holly Williams from Abita Springs, was wearing her seat belt and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. A passenger in Williams' car, who was not wearing a seat belt, was also hospitalized.
Williams was later found to have shown signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested, with troopers saying Williams will be charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury, driving while intoxicated, careless operation and fake motor vehicle inspection. LSP said it was Williams' third DWI.
Trending News
After her release from the hospital, Williams will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pedestrian fatally struck at corner of Airline Highway, Plank Road; coroner's office...
-
2une In Previews: Angola Spring Rodeo returns to St. Francisville in April
-
St. Luke's Episcopal Church continues to rebuild after devastating fire in 2024
-
Northwest Boulevard in Franklin to close Wednesday for railroad crossing replacement
-
18-wheeler and log trailer stolen from Amite truck stop overnight
Sports Video
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances
-
Southern football starts spring practice under new head coach
-
Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball to play No. 15 Jacksonville in first...
-
Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night