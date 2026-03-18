Supporters of state Voting Rights Act rally at Capitol

BATON ROUGE — A state lawmaker and others gathered outside the Capitol on Wednesday to tout the introduction of a bill that they say will protect voting rights for Black voters and other people of color.

Senate Bill 365 would create the Louisiana Voting Rights Act. The bill was prefiled prior to this year's session and referred to the Committee on Senate and Governmental Affairs. It has not been scheduled for consideration.

A statement from the bill's supporters say they fear efforts, including polling site closures in Black neighborhoods, gerrymandering and a current effort at the national level to require additional identification from potential voters before they are given a ballot, make it harder to vote.

“A state Voting Rights Act is how Louisiana decides whether we are a democracy for everyone, or only for a few,” said Ashley Shelton, the president of the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice. “At a time when federal protections are under threat, states have a responsibility to step up and protect the fundamental rights of their citizens."

One of the bill's sponsors said that, 60 years after the federal Voting Rights Act was passed, rights "are being steadily weakened."

Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, said his aim was to provide "strong, modern safeguards that protect every voter and every community."