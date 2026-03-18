Woman arrested after leading police on chase in stolen car with children inside, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested after she and a man allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle with children inside.

Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department show that, on March 12, an officer was looking for a vehicle stolen out of Tangipahoa Parish. The officer saw the stolen car on Prescott Road, driving toward Airline Highway, and got behind it to "further investigate."

According to an arrest affidavit, Kalvalisha Renee Cotton was pushing the gas and brake pedals while an unidentified man controlled the steering wheel.

The officer followed the vehicle to the Hungry Bites drive-thru along Airline. Moments later, an arrest affidavit says, the vehicle sped off from the drive-thru and led the officer on a chase reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. Cotton allegedly blew through red lights, stop signs and drove on the shoulder to get around traffic.

The pursuit ended when the car crashed into a tree along Florida Boulevard, documents show. After Cotton and the man exited the car, officers found three children who were not in car seats. The children were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Cotton was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle and cruelty to juveniles, among other charges.

No information about the other man in the car was included.