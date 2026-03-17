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Northwest Boulevard in Franklin to close Wednesday for railroad crossing replacement

54 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 1:04 PM March 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — A railroad crossing replacement will close La. 3211 (Northwest Boulevard) at the BNSF Railroad intersection for eight hours on Wednesday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the closure will run from 4 a.m. to noon on March 18, weather permitting.

Railroad crews will replace the crossing during that time; emergency vehicles will also not have access to the area.

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Drivers should use U.S. 90, La. 83 and La. 182 as a detour.

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