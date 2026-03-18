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Pedestrian fatally struck at corner of Airline Highway, Plank Road; coroner's office responds

4 hours 38 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2026 Mar 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 7:08 AM March 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office responded to the corner of Airline Highway and Plank Road after a pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday morning. 

Officials told WBRZ that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. 

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Baton Rouge Police, EMS and Baton Rouge Fire units also responded to the scene, which was still active at 8:30 a.m.

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