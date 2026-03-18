Pedestrian fatally struck at corner of Airline Highway, Plank Road; coroner's office responds

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office responded to the corner of Airline Highway and Plank Road after a pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday morning.

Officials told WBRZ that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

Baton Rouge Police, EMS and Baton Rouge Fire units also responded to the scene, which was still active at 8:30 a.m.