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18-wheeler and log trailer stolen from Amite truck stop overnight

2 hours 12 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 2:01 PM March 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — A truck and log trailer were stolen from the Tall Timbers truck stop sometime between 9:30 p.m. last night and 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

B.J. Ginn Trucking posted the images to Facebook, saying that the stolen vehicles are a 1999 International Eagle and a 2005 Pitts log trailer.

The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the truck. An additional $500 is being offered if the tip leads to both the truck and the person responsible.

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Anyone who spots the vehicles is asked to contact local authorities immediately.

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