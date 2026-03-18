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Prairieville Fire Department working residential structure fire on Cypress Hollow Avenue
PRAIRIEVILLE - The Prairieville Fire Department said it is working a residential structure fire on Cypress Hollow Avenue.
Officials said they were working the fire around 2:53 p.m. No other information about the fire was immediately available.
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The fire department cautioned people to avoid the area.
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