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2une In Previews: Angola Spring Rodeo returns to St. Francisville in April
ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Angola Spring Rodeo and Arts and Crafts Festival is returning in April.
The rodeo, which was founded in 1964, will be held in St. Francisville on April 18 and 19.
Ahead of the annual event, Warden Anne-Marie Easley and Gerry Lane CEO Eric Lane visited 2une In on Wednesday to share what people can expect at this year's rodeo.
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