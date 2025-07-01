State Fire Marshal deputies make arson arrest in 2024 Morgan City car fire

FRANKLIN — State Fire Marshal deputies arrested a Morgan City man for arson in a 2024 car fire.

Jamerie T. Gash, 22, is accused of setting a car on fire in a cane field on July 13, 2024. The car had been reported stolen from a Walmart less than two miles away, according to the SFM.

Gash is charged with criminal conspiracy and arson with intent to defraud.