State Fire Marshal deputies make arson arrest in 2024 Morgan City car fire

1 hour 39 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, July 01 2025 Jul 1, 2025 July 01, 2025 7:08 PM July 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

FRANKLIN — State Fire Marshal deputies arrested a Morgan City man for arson in a 2024 car fire. 

Jamerie T. Gash, 22, is accused of setting a car on fire in a cane field on July 13, 2024. The car had been reported stolen from a Walmart less than two miles away, according to the SFM.

Gash is charged with criminal conspiracy and arson with intent to defraud.

