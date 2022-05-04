90°
State Fire Marshal announces retirement
BATON ROUGE – State Fire Marshal "Butch" Browning will retire May 15th. He assumed the role in 2008.
He will now become the executive director of the National Association of State Fire Marshals.
Dan Wallis, who has been Browning’s deputy assistant secretary since taking the job, will become the state’s next fire marshal.
Wallis was with the Zachary Fire Department for 30 years before he joined the fire marshal’s office.
