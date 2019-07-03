State files obstruction charges against LSU fraternity member over deleted texts, photos

UPDATE: The state has filed obstruction of justice charges against Matthew Naquin over the hundreds of files that were deleted from his phone. Prosecutors will pursue charges after he completing his negligent homicide trial.

Naquin will be arraigned Monday when he appears in court for that trial.

*****

BATON ROUGE - The deleted files from the cell phone of Matthew Naquin are being brought up during a court hearing today.

The latest allegations stem from when former LSU student and Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver died. Naquin is the only person that faces a felony charge in the 18-year-old's death.

The prosecution claims he deleted the files the same day a search warrant was issued for the phone.

In court filings, lawyers for the state argue Naquin obstructed justice by getting rid of information that could connect him to the case.

When his phone was first seized, investigators couldn't get it open. Judge Beau Higginbotham eventually ruled that Naquin needed to turn over the phone's passcode during an appeal. That's when it was realized files and data had been missing.

During last week's hearing, the state turned over the entirety of Max Gruver's phone to the defense. Previously, portions of that phone had been made available to Naquin's attorney.

The first circuit court of appeals ruling that a jury will be able to hear allegations that Max Gruver drank alcohol and smoked marijuana voluntarily on the day of that now infamous bible study hazing ritual in September 2017. Months ago, Judge Beau Higginbotham had ruled those allegations wouldn't be admissible. But the first circuit also ruled that any evidence related to Gruver's alcohol and drug use during his time at LSU prior to bible study will not be allowed during the trial.

In court documents previously filed, the defense refers to Gruver as a party animal, alleging he willingly drank alcohol and used drugs frequently in the days and weeks prior to his death.