State employees should expect vaccine mandate or required testing in near future
BATON ROUGE - With the COVID vaccine receiving FDA approval Monday, Commissioner Jay Dardenne says Louisiana's thousands of state workers could be among the next to see new requirements.
"It's been a topic we've obviously been discussing for some time," said Dardenne.
The decision is not final on a vaccine mandate for state workers, but Dardenne said those who refuse the vaccine may be required to take regular COVID tests. He did not specify how often.
"If you're not vaccinated, there's gonna be a mandatory testing program set up for you," Dardenne said.
An announcement from Governor John Bel Edwards on a decision is expected in the coming weeks.
