State board says University of New Orleans should move from UL system to LSU system

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana's Board of Regents recommended the University of New Orleans transfer out of the management of the University of Louisiana and move back to the management and operational control of the LSU system.

Board members voted Wednesday to send the proposal to the state legislature, which has to pass legislation to formalize the transfer; the move must also be approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

A feasibility study from the board said the transfer would "unlock the full potential of UNO." The study also said the 2011 transfer of UNO from the LSU system to the University of Louisiana system did not accomplish the goals of restoring the institution to its "pre-Katrina ability to serve its students" as well as the region's work force and education needs at the highest levels.