State auditor's office conducts analysis of Louisiana Utilities Restoration Corporation
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office conducted an analysis of the state's Utilities Restoration Corporation and discovered a series of well-organized financial records.
According to a Feb. 8 audit report, it was determined that the corporation’s records and statements fairly reflected its financial position as of June 30, 2020, and that its internal control systems provided adequate accountability over the public funds it collects.
Click here to view the full report.
