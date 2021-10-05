State agency won't revoke permit of bar where juvenile allegedly gunned down patron

PORT ALLEN - A bar where a teenager was accused of shooting a man to death last month will keep its state liquor license, but it still won't be able to operate for now.

At a hearing Tuesday, it was decided the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control would not revoke the liquor license of Raxx Bar. The bar's permit had been suspended pending that hearing.

The bar's parish-level permit is still suspended pending a hearing next week in West Baton Rouge.

Two 17-year-olds were arrested Sept. 21 after an argument in the bar's parking lot led to the deadly shooting. Witnesses said Trey Allen, 21, was trying to break up the fight when he was shot and killed.

The alleged shooter, Ronald Campbell, was booked for second-degree murder. The second teenager, Deondra Lagarde, was at the bar but is not accused in the killing. However, Lagarde is accused of shooting a pregnant woman in the head earlier this year and is facing charges in that shooting.

Immediately following the shooting, District Attorney Tony Clayton asked State Alcohol Tobacco Control Commissioner Ernest Legier to suspend operations at Raxx until an investigation could take place amid ongoing questions about how the juveniles managed to get inside the bar.

Clayton feared retaliation at the bar if it was allowed to continue operating.

"They will have AR-15s," Clayton said. "They will have guns behind every blade of grass, over by that truck stop, I mean that railroad, at Camile's. When they come out, they will mow them down."

The hearing to discuss the business' parish permit is scheduled for Oct. 14.