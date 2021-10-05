84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State agency won't revoke permit of bar where juvenile allegedly gunned down patron

2 hours 10 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, October 05 2021 Oct 5, 2021 October 05, 2021 1:20 PM October 05, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A bar where a teenager was accused of shooting a man to death last month will keep its state liquor license, but it still won't be able to operate for now.

At a hearing Tuesday, it was decided the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control would not revoke the liquor license of Raxx Bar. The bar's permit had been suspended pending that hearing.

The bar's parish-level permit is still suspended pending a hearing next week in West Baton Rouge.

Two 17-year-olds were arrested Sept. 21 after an argument in the bar's parking lot led to the deadly shooting. Witnesses said Trey Allen, 21, was trying to break up the fight when he was shot and killed. 

The alleged shooter, Ronald Campbell, was booked for second-degree murder. The second teenager, Deondra Lagarde, was at the bar but is not accused in the killing. However, Lagarde is accused of shooting a pregnant woman in the head earlier this year and is facing charges in that shooting.

Immediately following the shooting, District Attorney Tony Clayton asked State Alcohol Tobacco Control Commissioner Ernest Legier to suspend operations at Raxx until an investigation could take place amid ongoing questions about how the juveniles managed to get inside the bar.

Clayton feared retaliation at the bar if it was allowed to continue operating. 

Trending News

"They will have AR-15s," Clayton said. "They will have guns behind every blade of grass, over by that truck stop, I mean that railroad, at Camile's. When they come out, they will mow them down."

The hearing to discuss the business' parish permit is scheduled for Oct. 14. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days