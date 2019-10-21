Start time announced for LSU vs. Bama

TUSCALOOSA, Al. - One of the most anticipated games of the college football season officially has a set time for kickoff.

LSU and Alabama will face off in Tuscaloosa starting at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9. With the two teams ranking at #2 and #1 respectively as of this week, it's poised to be their biggest meeting since 2011.

?? times and networks announced for games on November 2 and the CBS selection for November 9: https://t.co/gTyYX3yuTB pic.twitter.com/BcS5FdPqsE — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 21, 2019

