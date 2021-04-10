75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 US stores on May 29 to conduct racial-bias education for employees

2 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 April 17, 2018 12:59 PM April 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks says it will close its more than 8,000 U.S. stores for several hours next month to conduct racial-bias training to its nearly 175,000 workers.

The announcement comes after two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks store, sparking protests and calls for a boycott on social media.

Starbucks Corp. says the stores will be closed on the afternoon on May 29. Its corporate offices will also be closed at that time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days