75°
Latest Weather Blog
Starbucks will close more than 8,000 US stores on May 29 to conduct racial-bias education for employees
PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks says it will close its more than 8,000 U.S. stores for several hours next month to conduct racial-bias training to its nearly 175,000 workers.
The announcement comes after two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks store, sparking protests and calls for a boycott on social media.
Starbucks Corp. says the stores will be closed on the afternoon on May 29. Its corporate offices will also be closed at that time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make A Difference: Glen Oaks High School Security Dads give away...
-
Friends, strangers gather in prayer as search for missing LSU student continues
-
La. partnering with feds for mass vaccination center in BR
-
Toddler critically injured in fire, three others injured
-
Questions linger as search for missing LSU student continues
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community