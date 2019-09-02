85°
Standardized forms for Louisiana colleges to report hazing

Monday, September 02 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Board of Regents

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's public colleges are receiving standardized forms to report hazing allegations, as the state's top higher education board works to comply with toughened anti-hazing laws.

The Board of Regents developed specific forms for both colleges and organizations to provide hazing allegations to law enforcement. The forms include sections to explain actions taken to respond to the claims.

The board adopted the forms at its meeting last week, along with a policy requiring any school or organization that receives "sufficiently credible" hazing allegations to publish that information on its website. Some redactions are allowed.

The standardized forms and toughened disclosure come in response to new anti-hazing requirements enacted by lawmakers this year. The latest provisions seek to force colleges to report those claims quickly or face a fine up to $10,000.

