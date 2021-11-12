Stacks of shopping carts in neighborhoods causing headaches for residents

CENTRAL - Dozens of Walmart shopping carts are stacking up in neighborhoods and residents say this has been a problem for more than a year.

"I moved out here last year from Gonzales," said Rori Wilson. "I started seeing them but it wasn't that many. Just a couple of them."

Now, there could be more than 100 carts in the area around Central Woods Avenue, about two blocks from the Walmart, where a lot of apartments are located.

"You couldn't turn in the road. It's just annoying," Wilson said.

Central's mayor, David Barrow, is well aware of the problem.

"As far as I can remember since the city was incorporated," Barrow said. "With buggies from Walmart being brought over into this neighborhood."

WBRZ asked the manager of the nearby Walmart Supercenter where the carts are coming from and we were directed to their 1-800 number. When we called, we were redirected to the gift card section.

Walmart has been giving Mayor Barrow the runaround as well.

"We tried working with Walmart over the years to send somebody over to collect them, and nobody ever wants to," Barrow said. "So it's kind of a back and forth deal."

Barrow says taking the carts off the store's property could be considered theft. The carts are worth at least $75 each.