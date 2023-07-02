Stabbing near Greenwell Street injures three

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a stabbing that left three people injured near Greenwell Street early Sunday morning.

Emergency services responded to Dan Drive, near Greenwell Street, around 6 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, three victims were found with stab wounds. Two were transported to a local hospital. The remaining victim only sustained superficial injuries and was not transported.

