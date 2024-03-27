St. Vincent de Paul preparing for annual Easter Sunday dinner

BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul is set to host its annual Easter Sunday dinner.

“It’s not as popular as Christmas or Thanksgiving. But we’re going to have all the fixings, ham, stuffing and more,” said Michael Alcaldo, CEO of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Aside from the food, there will also be free Easter baskets for the kids.

“We’ve filled them up with candy, coloring books and all the toys you can think of,” Alcaldo said.

The dinner will be held at the SVDP dining hall 220 St. Vincent de Paul Drive. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1p.m. on Sunday.