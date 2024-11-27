76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Vincent de Paul holds annual turkey-carving contest ahead of Thanksgiving meal

2 hours 34 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, November 27 2024 Nov 27, 2024 November 27, 2024 1:30 PM November 27, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — St. Vincent de Paul on Wednesday hosted is annual turkey-carving contest ahead of its meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving.

Public officials and others often take part in the fete, billed as the feel-good event of the holiday season.

