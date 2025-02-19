St. Vincent de Paul extending shelter hours to get people off the streets ahead of freezing temps

BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul will be extending their hours to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday to help residents experiencing homelessness get inside and out of freezing conditions.

The mayor's office said Baton Rouge Police officers will transport people to the shelter if needed. To get in contact with BRPD, call (225) 389 2000.

To see the latest Storm Station forecast, click here.