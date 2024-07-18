86°
St. Tammany recreation secretary arrested for stealing more than $25,000 from her district
PEARL RIVER - Deputies arrested the former secretary of a St. Tammany recreation district for stealing over $25,000 from concession stand earnings.
The St. Tammany Parish Sherriff's Office said it arrested 36-year-old Brittany Ward after it was found she had allegedly stolen the money while working for the district in 2023.
It was found that Ward forged checks in the recreation district's name to be deposited to her account and signed them with board members' names. It was also found she had skimmed off concession stand earnings before depositing them in the bank.
In total, Ward is accused of stealing $25,277.
Ward turned herself in Wednesday and was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for theft and forgery.
