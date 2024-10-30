84°
St. Tammany Parish doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients arrested

1 hour 27 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, October 30 2024 Oct 30, 2024 October 30, 2024 3:42 PM October 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

COVINGTON — A St. Tammany Parish physician accused of sexually abusing at least two of his patients was arrested Wednesday.

Keith Hickey, 63, was booked by deputies on sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, simple assault and battery charges. 

Deputies began investigating Hickey when a woman contacted them in May alleging Hickey told her to disrobe and began touching her breasts and vaginal area while making inappropriate comments.

A second woman came forward with a similar story, deputies said. This victim said Hickey made sexual advances towards her while attempting to lower her pants and put his hands up her shirt.

Hickey lives in New Orleans but practices medicine in St. Tammany Parish, deputies noted.

