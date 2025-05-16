79°
St. Tammany Parish deputy fired, arrested for sexual battery after workplace sexual harassment complaint

Source: WBRZ
COVINGTON - A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office was fired and arrested after a "workplace sexual harassment complaint" Friday, according to STPSO.

Joshua Schiro, 30, was fired after an investigation done by the agency's Public Integrity Bureau and members of the STPSO Major Crimes Unit were asked to look into possible criminal charges.

Schiro was booked for sexual battery and obscenity. He had been employed by STPSO as a patrol deputy since March 2023.

