St. Tammany inmate dies from unknown medical condition

Photo: NOLA.com

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - An inmate of the St. Tammany Parish Correctional center died Sunday from complications of an unknown medical condition.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Marcus Morris was brought to a hospital after deputies noticed Morris needed emergency medical attention.

Deputies administered first aid while they waited for an ambulance.

Morris later died while being treated at the hospital, according to the office.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results as part of an ongoing investigation.

No more information was immediately available.