St. Mary Parish deputies arrest Berwick man who allegedly ran from authorities in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY — St. Mary Parish deputies arrested a Berwick man accused of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and battery of a police officer.

Cody Pearce, 37, was one of two men that deputies arrested on Saturday evening after responding to a disturbance at a camp. Pearce was arrested and brought to Wilson’s Landing by boat, deputies said.

While he was being transported, Pearce ran from deputies.

Morgan City Police and St. Mary Parish deputies then searched the area for Pearce, eventually finding him at a nearby hotel.

Deputies said they arrested Pearce around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, booking him on five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, as well as one count each of battery of a police officer, resisting arrest and simple escape.