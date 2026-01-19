59°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana taxpayers can file 2025 state individual income tax returns starting Jan. 26
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2025 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 26.
Taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically for free through LDR's Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point. Taxpayers can file taxes, make payments and check the status of individual income tax refunds on this site.
Taxpayers can also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software like H&R Block, or with printed state returns available here.
Returns submitted electronically will return within four weeks of the submission date, while paper returns take up to eight weeks.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana taxpayers can file 2025 state individual income tax returns starting Jan....
-
Three people dead in fiery car crash along I-10 in West Baton...
-
'My Missing Mind' documentary shares LSU alumnus' survival story after encephalitis battle
-
One injured in stabbing on Iberville Street, officials say
-
Mamou residents confused about Mardi Gras celebrations after last year's events ended...