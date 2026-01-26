30°
Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement, citizens rescue driver from pickup truck submerged in frigid waters in Catahoula Parish
JONESVILLE — A Catahoula Parish deputy, a Jonesville Police officer and two citizens rescued the driver of a truck submerged in frigid waters as freezing weather swept across Louisiana, deputies said in a post on Sunday.
The Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office said that a pickup truck drove into Little River in Jonesville, trapping the driver inside. Rescuers could not open the vehicle doors from the outside, but eventually broke their way into the truck.
The driver was taken to the hospital and treated for hypothermia.
According to deputies, Deputy Mike Carithers and Jonesville Police Officer Cory Hall were involved in the rescue.
