St. Jude Early Bird winner receives his new car

BATON ROUGE- After months of searching and waiting a man received his new car courtesy of All Star Volvo Friday.

Don Johnson selected a Volvo after winning the Early Bird Prize during the 2015 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway earlier this year. He spent lots of time deciding on what vehicle he wanted from All Start Automotive Group and then had to wait for it to be specially built for his family.

All Start donated a vehicle valued up to $50,000 from any All Star location. Johnson's name was drawn during the live telecast on WBRZ Channel 2 in June.

The vehicle was a popular feature of the giveaway, which also stars the annual dream home. As in previous years, the 2015 home was buit by Alvarez Homes. Its estimated value was $500,000. Lonnie Dugas won the home.

Construction of the 2016 home starts soon. Watch for updates about the house and ticket information on WBRZ Channel 2 and monitor WBRZ.com.

