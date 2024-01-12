St. Joseph's Academy damaged in fire

BATON ROUGE - St. Joseph's Academy sustained $100,000 worth of damage in a fire around 1:00 p.m. Saturday, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Robert Combs.

Combs says the fire is believed to have been caused by some type of electrical malfunction in a committee room. The fire damage was contained to that room, but the building sustained smoke, water and heat damage.

The fire department quickly extinguished the fire after locating it in the Mother Alice Hall building.

The school's communications director, Mindy Averitt says the school will be open Monday but some religion classes that are held in that building may have to be relocated if there is damage.