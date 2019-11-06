St. James online government services impacted by cyber attack

ST. JAMES PARISH - Officials say a cyber attack over the weekend has interrupted government services in St. James Parish.

According to a news release from Parish President Timothy Roussel, the attack impacted certain "information systems" and led a breakdown in parish operations Sunday. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are said to be assisting efforts to restore operations.

No further details about the incident were immediately made available.