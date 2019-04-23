74°
St. Helena man treated in Baton Rouge following house fire

Source: WBRZ
ST. HELENA PARISH - An elderly man was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital following a Monday afternoon fire in St. Helena Parish.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the blaze was reported at a residence on Pistol Womack Lane just after 2:45 p.m. in Greensburg. Authorities say the elderly man woke up once he heard the smoke alarm going off. 

The man escaped the fire but was injured in the process. Officials say he was taken to Baton Rouge for treatment. No further information was provided on the man's injuries. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

