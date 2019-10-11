St. George Professional Firefighters Association supports the incorporation of the City of St. George

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - St. George Professional Firefighters Association issued a letter on Friday morning stating their support of the incorporation of the City of St. George.

The letter states, in part, "We have been asked “If the City of St. George passes, will there be any negative effects to the St. George Fire Department?” The answer is emphatically, NO. Would the firefighters of St. George benefit if the incorporation passes? Absolutely, yes."

The letter concludes by stating, "It is for this reason, we support the City of St. George!"

The vote for the incorporation of the City of St. George is Saturday, October 12.