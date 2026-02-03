St. George Planning and Zoning Commission denies new subdivision

ST. GEORGE - Residents and homeowners cheered Monday evening as members of the St. George Planning and Zoning Commission voted against the development of a subdivision between Antioch Boulevard and Old Jefferson Highway.

The proposed development, called The Haven subdivision, would have added 87 new homes to the area. People who live there now attended the meeting and asked the committee to vote no due to drainage concerns.

Many of the residents said their homes flooded in 2016 and nearly flooded again in 2020. Homeowners were also concerned about traffic in the area.