St. George meeting tonight will be first step in deciding council districts

BATON ROUGE - A meeting of the city of St. George council Monday night will set into motion the creation of council districts in the new city.

At a planned meeting set for Monday afternoon, one item on the agenda is for the council to elect a demographer, who will be in charge of delegating districts for the city's council members.

The number of districts the city will have will depend on the demographer's findings.

The agenda also includes an item to hold a public vote on diverting funds from an existing 2% sales tax to go into the city for "general municipal services" starting later in 2024.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday. WBRZ will provide coverage of the meeting later Monday.